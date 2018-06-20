Get the Think newsletter.

During World War II, my parents and grandparents were forced by the United States government to leave their homes. Almost 120,000 people — men, women and even young children — were moved into internment camps across the United States. They had been targeted for imprisonment for no reason other than their Japanese heritage.

The damage done to those interned by their own government was so undeniable that President Ronald Reagan signed legislation in 1988 formally apologizing for the Japanese internment and providing reparations to survivors. When Reagan took this action, it seemed as though America had learned the lessons of this mistake.

The news coming today from our southern border makes it clear that we have not.

In May, the Trump administration adopted an unprecedented “zero tolerance” policy for people crossing the southern border without authorization. In the weeks since, countless images, videos and recordings have been released showing the stark human cost of this decision.

The American government is tearing apart families and placing sobbing children into prison-camp like conditions, at least one of them made from a hastily converted Walmart store. These are not conditions similar to “summer camps,” as some have dishonestly claimed. These children are living in cages — conditions that no American parent would accept for his or her child.

Many of these children came to our country with parents who were fleeing violence and danger in their own country. Many of these parents came here to seek legal asylum in the United States, and in response the Trump administration is inflicting great trauma and pain upon their children, according to medical experts.

Health experts are essentially united in their concern that these separations could do lifelong harm to the emotional, physical and social wellbeing of these children. Religious leaders from different faiths and from every political perspective have also condemned these policies as immoral and damaging to the character of our nation.

And yet, government agents continue to remove children from their parents, place them in cages and then claim that the surest way to see their kids again is to plead guilty to illegally crossing the border — even if they came to the United States seeking asylum.

No law requires that such cruelty be visited upon these families, yet the president and members of his cabinet have claimed that Democrats in Congress are forcing them to take these actions.

I will not mince words here: the president and his administration are lying.