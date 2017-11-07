As Americans reflect the one-year anniversary of the 2016 election, liberals in particular have been doing a lot of thinking about how they got to this point. This soul-searching has revealed, importantly, that there are two kinds of Democrat. The first kind regards the Trump presidency as anathema. For these Democrats, opposing this president and his administration is a moral obligation.

Then there is the other kind of Democrat. These see this kind of uncompromising moralism as unrealistic and unproductive. Even if they are as anxious as their fellow Democrats, they don’t see how histrionics win back a single voter lost to Trump. This kind of Democrat is happy to ignore “distractions” like the president’s ponderous tweets and cultural incitement. They’re laser-focused on an economic message designed to appeal to crossover voters.

Unfortunately, this premise — that Trump’s support is buoyed by his economic message alone and can thus be undone by one — is mistaken. What distinguishes Trump’s economic message from his center-left Democratic counterparts is the culturally revanchist packaging in which this message is bundled.

One prominent example of the latter kind of Democrat is Illinois Congresswoman Cheri Bustos. In May, Politico Magazine’s Michael Kruse observed the Representative managed to retain her seat in 2016 despite serving in a district that voted for Trump. Bustos, Krause said, does her best to avoid lecturing her constituents. “When she does talk,” he noted, “she talks as much as she can about jobs and wages and the economy and as little as she can about guns and abortion and other socially divisive issues.” Those are, in Bustos’ words, “no-win conversations.”

In a recent appearance on “Morning Joe,” Bustos elaborated on her strategic thinking. “When I do talk, I talk about nothing but the economy,” she said. Bustos dismissed the culture wars that Trump enthusiastically litigates as “a diversion” that tends to derail her preferred message: jobs, jobs, and more jobs, with occasional nods to education programs but primarily insofar as they relate to jobs.

Bustos’ proposition is a familiar one. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer conveyed his intention to defer to Senator Bernie Sanders’ legislative priorities over the summer when he rolled out the “Better Deal” agenda. The post-Obama/Clinton Democratic Party, Schumer implied, will emphasize bigger, broader and more robust spending programs and federal mandates ostensibly aimed at increasing take-home pay. What it will not do going forward is spend as much time on allegedly divisive wedge issues and so-called identity politics.

This kind of Democratic Party is being put to a real-world test today in Virginia, where Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam remains a slight favorite to replace outgoing Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe. Both Northam and his Republican opponent, Ed Gillespie, spent much of the early campaign touting their plans for economic growth and job creation.

That strategy didn’t last, however. By October, Gillespie’s campaign began testing new themes: gang-related criminality, the rise of MS-13, and the dismantling of Virginia’s Confederate monuments. Northam’s allies have since taken the bait.