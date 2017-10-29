The 2018 midterm elections have already begun, following the pattern set by the 2016 presidential race — which was the greatest onslaught of big money in U.S political history. Now a new record looks likely to be set for the 2018 congressional races.

Super PACs raised $1.8 billion for the 2016 national election cycle and the top 100 donors alone gave some $1 billion to the PACs — or an average of $10 million per donor.

It didn’t stop on Election Day. As of late August, outside groups had already spent more than twice as much on 2018 races as during a similar period in the 2016 election cycle.

Today’s badly broken campaign finance system greatly benefits the wealthy few and the candidates they support. Meanwhile, hundreds of millions of ordinary Americans are on the outside looking in at Washington’s rigged system.

It’s time for a small donor revolution.

If tens of millions of ordinary Americans flood federal elections with small contributions they can dilute the power and impact of big money in U.S. politics. Candidates could run for office without being beholden to influence-seeking funders.

Major technological breakthroughs could revolutionize our campaign finance system, creating new ways for donors to give and for candidates to raise small donations throughout the election cycle. President Barack Obama demonstrated what new technologies can do: He raised more than $1 billion online for his two presidential campaigns. Senator Bernie Sanders and President Donald Trump were both remarkably successful in raising small donations online in the 2016 presidential race.