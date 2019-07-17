For almost two years, THINK has been NBC News’ home for fresh opinion, sharp analysis and powerful essays, delivered by writers with different ideologies, identities, expertise and styles. But one voice has been missing: yours!
In our redesigned newsletter coming summer 2019, we are adding a letters to the editor section in which we will publish select readers’ perspectives on essays that have appeared on our site: a counterargument on a matter of policy we examined, a personal experience that contrasts with that described by an essayist, a critique of where a cultural review got it wrong — or even right.
As with any assignment, there are a few guidelines. Submissions must relate directly to a published piece that ran in the recent past; be original and exclusive to THINK; be no more than 250 words; be free of profanity and personal attacks; and be subject to author and age verification by NBC News. We reserve the right to edit for clarity, length and tone, but we pledge to stay true to your views and argument — otherwise, why would we be asking you to write for us?
To submit an op-ed essay for THINK, email THINK@nbcuni.com.