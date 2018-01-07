Get the Think newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

As 2018 gets underway, many are continuing to look for ways to remove President Donald Trump from office. Recently, some Trump critics had staked their hopes on an arcane, little-known and virtually impossible-to-pronounce Constitutional provision known at the emoluments clause. But thanks in part to a recent federal court decision, we may never know what the clause means. While the court battles will continue, it now seems likely that the emoluments clause will not be the legal vehicle that ushers Trump out of the Oval Office.

If you’re wondering why you’ve never heard of this clause, or at least didn’t hear about it before the Trump presidency, it’s because our previous presidents have seemed to steer relatively clear of the myriad conflicts of interest that Trump possesses. Trump reportedly owns or possesses an interest in several hundred companies, many of which do some business in foreign countries, with entities controlled by foreign governments. Trump neither divested his investments nor did he put his investments in a blind trust: Putting your adult children in charge of your business holdings, as he has, is a far cry from blind trust. That is just outsourcing to your family.

But back to the Constitution. Article I, Section 9, Clause 8 of the Constitution provides:

No title of nobility shall be granted by the United States: and no person holding any office of profit or trust under them, shall, without the consent of the Congress, accept of any present, emolument, office, or title, of any kind whatever, from any king, prince, or foreign state.

In plain English, the clause prohibits certain governmental officials from receiving gifts, offices, titles, or emoluments from members of foreign governments without approval from Congress.

The clause is designed to ensure that government officials serve the American people and not themselves. It is meant to prevent foreign governments from trying to exert undue influence over our officials or from our officials trying to favor certain foreign officials or governments for their personal gain. The slogan of the clause might be: serve the public, not yourself.

But the clause, like so many other parts of the Constitution, is hardly a model of clarity and raises more questions than it answers. For instance, which government officials are covered? It also does not specifically mention the president, although other clauses do. Instead it refers to those holding an “office or profit or trust.” Therefore there is some debate about whether the emoluments clause applies to our top government official.

Considering the purpose of the clause, it would be bizarre if the framers of the Constitution were worried about foreign influences on lower level federal officials, but not the leader of the federal government. The weight of centuries of legal interpretation and history are on the side of those arguing that the clause covers the president.