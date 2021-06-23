Below those candidates who made up the top tier, things got even worse. Current City Comptroller Scott Stringer faded from the front of the pack after allegations of sexual misconduct. Former nonprofit executive Dianne Morales allegedly created such a toxic workplace on her campaign team that she ended up being protested by her own staff. Former Housing Secretary Shaun Donovan and executive Ray McGuire spent millions of dollars, some in family money, to be met with shrugs by voters.

Amid all the months of debates, drama and attacks, though, none of the candidates managed to capture intense enthusiasm from any large swath of Democratic voters. Polls consistently showed the candidates bunched together, with none earning support from more than a quarter of the population — and that’s in a race that traditionally has low turnout. The last open mayoral primary race drew just 20 percent of enrolled voters to the polls, or about 8 percent of the city’s overall population at the time.

If an equal number of voters turns out this time, it means anyone emerging from this year’s primary is likely to have the strong support of just about 2 percent of city residents.

Campaigns have attributed the lack of voter interest to pandemic fatigue, especially since New York was among the hardest hit places in the country. But the urgency associated with the recovery makes this race even more important.

The reality for New Yorkers, though, is that there are deep institutional issues that make it hard for anyone to be optimistic about transformative action coming from City Hall.

Big Apple politics are sharp-elbowed, and if you make it to Gracie Mansion, you have earned an office that essentially has no control over one of the city’s most central — and troubled — institutions: the subway system. That is run by New York's governor, who generally is more concerned with perceptions of his performance by those outside of the city.

Meanwhile, though affordable housing is among New Yorkers’ top concerns, every level of the city’s political landscape is fueled by money from the real estate industry, which limits the chances for real reform. (And the construction of new public housing is also out of the mayor’s hands — it's strictly capped by federal law.)

We saw some of that play out in the race, where much of the few televised debates was dominated by discussions of crime — an issue that has been somewhat exaggerated by the nightly news broadcasts and tabloid papers. While murders were up in the city last year, that’s part of a nationwide trend that took place during the pandemic, and other crimes in New York were down. Even with last year's violent spike, the city is nowhere near its murder rate of the first part of last decade. Nevertheless, the discussion about crime, no matter how exaggerated, crowded out any time to talk about the existential issues for most New Yorkers, which include housing, poverty and climate change.

Yet those will be the issues that will face whomever does win on day one.

New Yorkers have the reputation for thinking they're at the center of the universe, and the mayor is the chief executive of a city with more than 8 million residents who gets more regular media attention, national and local, than almost any other mayor in the country. Yet, for all intents and purposes, this was a race that didn’t attract marquee talent and was defined by the candidates who didn’t enter it — including the face of the new progressive movement, the fifth-ranked Democrat in the House of Representatives and a state prosecutor who is one of the key figures in the investigations into former President Donald Trump.

In private conversations with some of the people who avoided the field, I have gotten a clear sense of why: It’s a high-pressure job, the spotlight is always on, the problems — particularly post-pandemic — are complicated, opponents are constantly taking potshots and in many respects your hands are tied.

Eric Adams or whoever emerges as the winner from this protracted vote count needs to overcome the negative dynamics that have plagued the office. And that can't just be in a fight for their future ambitions; it has to be a battle that will define the way forward for a city in need of a comeback.