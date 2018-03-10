Get the Think newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

It was never going to be an easy task for acclaimed filmmaker Ava DuVernay to bring “A Wrinkle in Time” to the big screen; with 26 rejections, author Madeleine L’Engle had a tumultuous journey to get her story published at all. The acclaimed children’s book tells the story of teenager Meg Murry (portrayed now by Storm Reid) as she grapples with the pitfalls of adolescence while coming to terms with the disappearance of her physicist father, Dr. Alex Murry (portrayed by Chris Pine). Though L’Engle‘s story seems straightforward on the surface, Meg’s journey to find her father is full of intrigue, theoretical physics, science fiction and an earnest nod toward love and light.

All of these components made it difficult for publishers in the late 1950s and early 1960s to take a chance on “A Wrinkle in Time,” and extremely complicated for anyone to adapt the story to the screen. The first film adaptation hit the small screen in 2003, and L’Engle reportedly hated it.

According to The New York Post, bewildered editors often asked L’Engle if her book was intended for adults or for children to which she would reply, “It’s for people, don’t people read books?” Considering some of the reviews of DuVerney's film, it looks like the motion picture has run into the same critiques as the novel. An uneven tone and choppy script has muddled down the magic of the film for many critics; Forbes, for example, has called it, “a well-intentioned disappointment.”

Ava DuVernay and Storm Reid attend the O, The Oprah Magazine special NYC screening of "A Wrinkle In Time" on March 7, 2018 in New York. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Hearst file

And yet, DuVernay’s “Wrinkle” was never supposed to be a film for critics. In fact, in a quick message that plays just before the feature, the “13th" director speaks intently to her audience, calling “A Wrinkle In Time” her love letter to young people.

While critics and audiences alike have been quick to juxtapose the film against Ryan Coogler’s thunderous “Black Panther,” DuVernay has been clear all along that “Wrinkle” isn't intended for a broad audience.

And, when we consider the cast as well as screenwriters Jeff Stockwell and Jennifer Lee’s feminist angle on L’Engle’s story, the film’s message becomes quite clear.

Representation, as it was for Coogler’s “Black Panther,” was essential for DuVernay and for the audience to whom she is speaking. We don't often see young black girls in starring roles in mainstream films: “Crooklyn,” “Eve's Bayou,” and 2014’s “Annie” are some of the few films with such stars that have debuted in the past two decades. Therefore, casting Reid as the whip-smart, precocious, and defiant teen protagonist who doesn’t let her lack of popularity shutter her spirit is a miracle in itself. Meg stands at the center of the film in all of her ballsy, stubborn and curly-headed glory.

“A Wrinkle In Time” may not speak to the critics, but it certainly addresses the uncertainty of girlhood.

That’s something almost never seen in the entertainment industry: According to Women in Hollywood, in 2016, just 14 percent of all female characters in the top 100 films of the year were black — and 2016 gave us “Moonlight,” “Fences” and “Hidden Figures,” making it, for all intents and purposes, a watershed year for Black women in film.

“I grew up in an era where there was absolutely zero, minus, images of girls like [Reid’s Meg] in pop culture,” DuVernay told The New York Times. "So I do imagine, to be a brown-skinned girl of any race throughout the world, looking up on that screen and seeing Storm, I think that is a capital A, capital W, E, some, AWESOME, experience. I think this is going to be a wondrous marvel of an experience for girls that in the future they will just take for granted.”

But DuVernay's singular vision didn’t end with Reid: Feminism and multiculturalism aren't ploys in “A Wrinkle In Time,” they are intricate parts of the film's fabric. The massive cast includes Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, “Moonlight's” André Holland, Michael Peña and Oprah Winfrey among others.