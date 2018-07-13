‘Pose’ star Angelica Ross on why so many trans portrayals fail — and how to fix it

Sign up for the THINK newsletter
You have been successfully added to our newsletter.
Get fresh opinions, sharp analyses and powerful essays delivered to your inbox.
Think
‘Pose’ on FX star Angelica Ross on why so many trans portrayals fail — and how to fix it
The news that Scarlett Johansson would portray a trans man in the upcoming film “Rub and Tug” sparked conversations about trans representation in Hollywood. Following ardent backlash, Johansson has since announced she would pull out of the role. In an interview with THINK, Angelica Ross, star of “Pose” on FX, pinpoints where so many Hollywood portrayals of trans characters fail, and what we can do about it.
Think
‘Pose’ star Angelica Ross on why so many trans portrayals fail — and how to fix it05:01
Inside a Russian troll factory04:02
I was fired for drawing cartoons about Trump02:10
Treating dental care as an afterthought has dangerous consequences02:54
Hip-hop artist Taylor Bennett talks coming out as bisexual in the Chicago rap scene03:26
'13 Reasons Why' explains the show's sexual assault choices02:09
Play All