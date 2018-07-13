‘Pose’ star Angelica Ross on why so many trans portrayals fail — and how to fix it

‘Pose’ on FX star Angelica Ross on why so many trans portrayals fail — and how to fix it copied!

The news that Scarlett Johansson would portray a trans man in the upcoming film “Rub and Tug” sparked conversations about trans representation in Hollywood. Following ardent backlash, Johansson has since announced she would pull out of the role. In an interview with THINK, Angelica Ross, star of “Pose” on FX, pinpoints where so many Hollywood portrayals of trans characters fail, and what we can do about it.

