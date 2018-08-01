Sign up for the THINK newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

Get fresh opinions, sharp analyses and powerful essays delivered to your inbox.

think

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ runner-up Peppermint on exclusion in the drag world

During season 9 of "RuPaul’s Drag Race", Peppermint discussed the intersection of life as a drag queen and a trans woman. In an interview with NBC News THINK and NBC OUT, she pinpoints why she believes the drag community should become more inclusive.Aug.08.2018

Think

  • ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ runner-up Peppermint on exclusion in the drag world

    03:25

  • Are we at war with Russia? Because Russia is certainly at war with us

    03:04

  • 3D-printed guns are a reality – and they're going to change the gun control debate forever

    05:13

  • Inside a Russian troll factory

    04:02

  • Stand your ground laws are a license to kill and a threat to the most vulnerable

    03:40

  • The firing of James Gunn is a lesson in how the alt-right co-opts outrage

    02:45

Best of THINK

Play All

Best of THINK