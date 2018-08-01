Sign up for the THINK newsletter
You have been successfully added to our newsletter.
Get fresh opinions, sharp analyses and powerful essays delivered to your inbox.
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ runner-up Peppermint on exclusion in the drag world
During season 9 of "RuPaul’s Drag Race", Peppermint discussed the intersection of life as a drag queen and a trans woman. In an interview with NBC News THINK and NBC OUT, she pinpoints why she believes the drag community should become more inclusive.
Think
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ runner-up Peppermint on exclusion in the drag world03:25
Are we at war with Russia? Because Russia is certainly at war with us03:04
3D-printed guns are a reality – and they're going to change the gun control debate forever05:13
Inside a Russian troll factory04:02
Stand your ground laws are a license to kill and a threat to the most vulnerable03:40
The firing of James Gunn is a lesson in how the alt-right co-opts outrage02:45
Play All