3D-printed guns are a reality – and they're going to change the gun control debate forever
On July 31, a federal judge in Seattle ordered a temporary restraining order to block the publication of blueprints online for 3D-printed guns from a non-profit called Defense Distributed. It was the latest development in a battle that began in 2012, and is now testing the limits of the First Amendment.
Think
