Sign up for the THINK newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

Get fresh opinions, sharp analyses and powerful essays delivered to your inbox.

think

3D-printed guns are a reality – and they're going to change the gun control debate forever

On July 31, a federal judge in Seattle ordered a temporary restraining order to block the publication of blueprints online for 3D-printed guns from a non-profit called Defense Distributed. It was the latest development in a battle that began in 2012, and is now testing the limits of the First Amendment.Aug.04.2018

Think

  • 3D-printed guns are a reality – and they're going to change the gun control debate forever

    05:13

  • Inside a Russian troll factory

    04:02

  • Stand your ground laws are a license to kill and a threat to the most vulnerable

    03:40

  • The firing of James Gunn is a lesson in how the alt-right co-opts outrage

    02:45

  • If Roe v. Wade dies, there will be nothing left to unite the Republican Party

    02:46

  • Trump vs. Mueller: How the president's self-preservation strategy will backfire

    02:44

Best of THINK

Play All

Best of THINK