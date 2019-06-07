Blockchain: Will it crash like Bitcoin or revolutionize life as we know it?12:28
Bitcoin, Ethereum and cryptocurrency dominated headlines in 2017 before an epic crash wiped out billions of dollars in wealth. After the bubble burst, cryptocurrency — and blockchain, the technology powering it — fell out of public view a bit. But in the background, some of the biggest companies on earth started investing in blockchain technology… heavily. So is blockchain destined to crash like Bitcoin, or will it truly change the world?