Sign up for the THINK newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

Get fresh opinions, sharp analyses and powerful essays delivered to your inbox.

North Korea

Bobby Ghosh: North Korea negotiations are diplomacy done ‘bass-ackwards’

After months of diplomatic advances, President Trump has scrapped plans for a face-to-face meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Foreign affairs commentator Bobby Ghosh breaks down where things went wrong.May.24.2018

Think

  • North Korea negotiations are diplomacy done ‘bass-ackwards’

    03:19

  • Your DNA is the next big privacy battleground

    02:41

  • Why the Royals matter, and why the U.S. needs its own

    01:50

  • Fewer people are getting married. Good.

    03:23

  • Why Puerto Rico deserves statehood

    03:17

  • For pregnant women, your race may determine your standard of care

    02:31

Best of THINK

Play All

Best of THINK

MORE FROM think