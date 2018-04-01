Copyright should protect creativity, not ownership

Sign up for the THINK newsletter
In March, an appeals court upheld the controversial 2015 ruling that Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams’ hit song, “Blurred Lines,” infringed upon Marvin Gaye’s copyright for “Got to Give it Up.” NYU’s Jeff Peretz weighs in on what the verdict means for the future of music.Apr.04.2018
