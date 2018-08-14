Sign up for the THINK newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

Get fresh opinions, sharp analyses and powerful essays delivered to your inbox.

think

Dascha Polanco talks 'OITNB,' being Latino in Hollywood and posing naked

"Orange is the New Black" star Dascha Polanco joined THINK to talk about her character, Daya, and getting nude for Women's Health.Aug.14.2018

Think

  • Dascha Polanco talks OITNB, being Latino in Hollywood and posing naked

    03:57

  • ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ runner-up Peppermint on exclusion in the drag world

    03:26

  • Are we at war with Russia? Because Russia is certainly at war with us

    03:04

  • 3D-printed guns are a reality – and they're going to change the gun control debate forever

    05:13

  • Inside a Russian troll factory

    04:02

  • Stand your ground laws are a license to kill and a threat to the most vulnerable

    03:40

Best of THINK

Play All

Best of THINK