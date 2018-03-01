Sign up for the THINK newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

Get fresh opinions, sharp analyses and powerful essays delivered to your inbox.

Think

Flying is terrible now and here’s why

Air travel is terrible, and yet, airlines are the most efficient they've ever been.Jun.03.2018

Think

  • Flying is terrible now and here’s why

    04:55

  • The false promise of the gig economy

    02:27

  • North Korea negotiations are diplomacy done ‘bass-ackwards’

    03:19

  • Your DNA is the next big privacy battleground

    02:41

  • Why the Royals matter, and why the U.S. needs its own

    01:50

  • Fewer people are getting married. Good.

    03:23

Best of THINK

Play All

Best of THINK

MORE FROM think