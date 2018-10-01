Sign up for the THINK newsletter
You have been successfully added to our newsletter.
Get fresh opinions, sharp analyses and powerful essays delivered to your inbox.
Think
For pregnant women, your race may determine your standard of care
Across the U.S., black women are three to four times more likely to die in childbirth than their white counterparts. It's a problem that starts at the top, says Hakima Tafunzi, who describes her early years as a former labor and delivery nurse "soul crushing."
Think
For pregnant women, your race may determine your standard of care02:31
It's too early for #MeToo comeback stories03:03
It's time for Dems to fight dirty02:52
Are all endangered species worth saving?03:22
Counting calories is a ridiculous way to try and lose weight02:41
Bill Kristol to GOP: Don't let this turn into the Trump party02:49
Play All
Best of THINK
MORE FROM think