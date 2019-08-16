Gaby Dunn on embracing her bisexuality and why ‘The Bachelor’ is the greatest show about polyamory ever made

Gaby Dunn is no stranger to putting her personal life on display in her work. She’s parlayed her financial woes into a podcast and self-help book, she’s opened up about her experiences with bipolar disorder, and she’s vocal about her bisexuality and non-monogamy, two identities she says took her a long time to come to terms with. Dunn joined NBC News THINK and NBC OUT to discuss embracing her identity and why “The Bachelor” is the greatest franchise about polyamory ever made.