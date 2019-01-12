Here's what's really at stake for Asian Americans in the Harvard affirmative action case

Here's what's really at stake for Asian Americans in the Harvard affirmative action case04:13
A federal lawsuit challenging Harvard University’s race-conscious admissions policies is pending in federal court, and the outcome could potentially affect affirmative action policies at universities across the U.S. University of Maryland professor Janelle Wong joined THINK to talk about what’s at stake in the Harvard case.
Here's what's really at stake for Asian Americans in the Harvard affirmative action case04:13
Why Trump’s primetime border wall speech was such a failure02:42
It’s hard to be a feminist if you’re broke02:33
Danica Roem is much more than a transgender politician03:02
Should we have a maximum wage?02:46
Here’s the problem with cash-free businesses03:03