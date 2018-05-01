Sign up for the THINK newsletter
Music
Hip hop artist Taylor Bennett talks coming out as bisexual in the Chicago rap scene
He might be Chance the Rapper's younger brother, but hip hop artist Taylor Bennett has his own story to tell – and with his latest single, "Be Yourself," Bennett's out to prove he has his own music and style too. Follow Taylor Bennett on Instagram (@TaylorBennett) and on Twitter (@_TaylorBennett).
