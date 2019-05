It’s been three decades since “COPS” first aired, and in that time, the part-documentary, part-reality TV show has radically changed the perception of policing in the U.S. Podcast host Dan Taberski joined THINK to talk about the show’s impact, which he investigates in season three of the podcast, “Headlong: Running from COPS.” “Headlong” is produced by Topic Studios and Pineapple Street Media.