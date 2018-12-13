How will Trump's presidency end? Here are three possibilities.
Court filings for President Trump’s ex-lawyer and one-time fixer Michael Cohen spell trouble for Trump, who federal prosecutors say directed Cohen to violate campaign finance laws. Corey Brettschneider, author of “The Oath and the Office,” joins THINK to look at three possible outcomes for Trump’s presidency.
How will Trump's presidency end? Here are three possibilities.03:31
T.M. Landry, the illusion of meritocracy and the myth of the miracle student03:18
Amazon's identity crisis: How do we define one of the world's largest retailers?04:18
Hearing voices others can't: How a growing movement fights mental health stigma11:50
The legendary O’Jays are back with a new album and a new message03:30
Why American capitalism is failing – and can it be saved?04:09