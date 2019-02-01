In praise of NFL kickers, who nobody cares about until the game is on the line 02:49 copied!

NFL placekickers don't usually score big endorsement deals or make the front page of the sports section, but their efforts can make or break the rest of the roster. Ahead of the Super Bowl, THINK spoke to former NFL kicker John Carney about the pressures on the field, and how he came back from a devastating missed field goal in 2003.

