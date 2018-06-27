Sign up for the THINK newsletter
Inside a Russian troll factory
In January of 2015, Russian journalist Lyudmila Savchuk infiltrated a Russian troll factory - an operation specifically set up to disrupt the U.S. elections through social media. This is her re-telling of those events.
