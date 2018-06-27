Sign up for the THINK newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

Get fresh opinions, sharp analyses and powerful essays delivered to your inbox.

Think

Inside a Russian troll factory

In January of 2015, Russian journalist Lyudmila Savchuk infiltrated a Russian troll factory - an operation specifically set up to disrupt the U.S. elections through social media. This is her re-telling of those events.Jun.27.2018

Think

  • Inside a Russian troll factory

    04:02

  • Let’s be honest: President Trump’s executive order solves almost nothing

    02:40

  • How e-cigarettes like the Juul are co-opting the language of wellness

    03:05

  • 'I refuse to apologize': '13 Reasons Why' defends the show's suicide controversy

    04:30

  • How willful ignorance is changing U.S. politics

    02:36

  • Can mass shootings really catch on like a disease?

    03:36

Best of THINK

Play All

Best of THINK