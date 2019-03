Irshad Manji: Diversity based on labels is not diversity at all 03:16 copied!

As a gay Muslim immigrant from Africa, Irshad Manji has often been epitomized as the poster child for diversity. But true diversity, she says, doesn’t come from labels. Manji, the author of “Don’t Label Me: An Incredible Conversation for Divided Times,” joined THINK to talk about a different way of thinking about identity.

