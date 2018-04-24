Sign up for the THINK newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

Get fresh opinions, sharp analyses and powerful essays delivered to your inbox.

Think

Bill Kristol to GOP: Don't let this turn into the Trump party

Is Trump's takeover of the GOP complete? Bill Kristol, editor-at-large of the Weekly Standard, weighs in.Apr.24.2018

Think

  • It's time for Dems to fight dirty

    02:52

  • Are all endangered species worth saving?

    03:22

  • Counting calories is a ridiculous way to try and lose weight

    02:41

  • Bill Kristol to GOP: Don't let this turn into the Trump party

    02:49

  • We let big tech off the hook. Now it’s time to break them up.

    03:32

  • The U.S. workplace is a hazard to public health

    03:01

Best of THINK

Play All

Best of THINK

MORE FROM think