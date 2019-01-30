Corey Brettschneider: It’s not your job to legislate, Mr. President

It’s not your job to legislate, Mr. President: Corey Brettschneider02:56
As negotiations to avert another government shutdown continue, President Donald Trump has given Congress an ultimatum: fund a border "wall or steel barrier" through legislation or he’ll do so through executive power. Corey Brettschneider joined THINK to discuss why Trump’s threats demonstrate an inability to understand the limits of his own power.
