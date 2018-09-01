It's too early for #MeToo comeback stories copied!

In the fall out of Harvey Weinstein’s undoing in October 2017, multiple men in positions of power have similarly faced their own downfalls after accusations of sexual misconduct. But recently, a spate of stories about some of these men making “comebacks” have made rounds in the media. The Ringer’s Lindsay Zoladz joins THINK to talk about why it’s entirely too early for a comeback story.

