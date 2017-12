This is a paid advertisement. This content is created by the advertiser and the NBC News sales department, not the NBC News editorial team. Learn more here.

Net neutrality is about so much more than Netflix download speeds

On Dec. 14, the FCC will almost certainly vote to repeal open internet protections known as “net neutrality.” Malkia Cyril, director of The Center for Media Justice, joins us to explain what’s at stake and why the fight for an open internet isn’t just a battle between the geeks and the nerds.

Read more