For the last doctors of the Santa Fe school shooting, the world has moved on — but they haven't

Mass shooting aftermath: For the doctors who perform autopsies, the trauma never goes away
For three women at the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office, keeping professional and personal lives separate is essential. But in May of 2018, a gunman killed eight students and two teachers at Santa Fe High School. This time, leaving their work at the office would prove impossible.
For the last doctors of the Santa Fe school shooting, the world has moved on — but they haven't13:37
