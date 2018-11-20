Mueller controversy: Trump has repeatedly broken his oath of office. Now it's up to Congress to hold him accountable.
Matthew Whitaker’s appointment as the new acting attorney general has renewed concerns that President Trump might intervene in the special counsel’s Russia investigation. But if the president can’t be trusted to protect the oath of office, that job now falls to Congress, says Corey Brettschneider, the author of “The Oath and the Office: A Guide to the Constitution for Future Presidents.”
Trump has repeatedly broken his oath of office. Now it's up to Congress to hold him accountable.03:19
Andrea Jenkins, the first black trans woman in the U.S. to hold public office, on what we need to do to stop violence against trans women04:08
Uber is an example of what goes wrong when algorithms become our bosses03:25
Why Amazon's HQ2 tax breaks are 'bribery' and 'fraud'03:14
Why can’t Americans all just vote by mail?03:50
For the last doctors of the Santa Fe school shooting, the world has moved on — but they haven't13:37