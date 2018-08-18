Sign up for the THINK newsletter
You have been successfully added to our newsletter.
Get fresh opinions, sharp analyses and powerful essays delivered to your inbox.
Now that Trump's military parade is canceled, here's everything else he could do with $92 million
President Donald Trump canceled a pending November military parade on Thursday, after CNBC reported the estimated cost had ballooned to $92 million, from the initial $14 million estimate. But worry not, President Trump, maybe there's a silver lining.
Think
Now that Trump's military parade is canceled, here's everything else he could do with $92 million02:25
Elite private schools have divided our education system. But can we get rid of them?03:20
Dascha Polanco talks OITNB, being Latino in Hollywood and posing naked03:57
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ runner-up Peppermint on exclusion in the drag world03:26
Are we at war with Russia? Because Russia is certainly at war with us03:04
3D-printed guns are a reality – and they're going to change the gun control debate forever05:13
Play All