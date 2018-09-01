think

Why mutually assured destruction won't stop North Korea copied!

The 2018 Winter Olympics kicks off in PyeonChang tonight amid a backdrop of nuclear tensions on the Korean Peninsula. President Donald Trump has embraced a big-stick approach to North Korean relations, notably tweeting that his “Nuclear button” is “bigger & more powerful” than that of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. It is classical deterrence theory distilled to 280 characters: that the promise of nuclear retaliation will deter other states from launching their own nuclear attack. But is it the right strategy? In a THINK op-ed, David Barash weighs in.Feb.09.2018

Read More