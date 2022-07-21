Online privacy is so much more than having "nothing to hide." Here's why

- Now Playing
Online privacy is so much more than having "nothing to hide." Here's why11:29
Does the 2nd Amendment actually give you the right to own a gun?08:51
'We don’t know where this thread leads:’ Unraveling Trump's tax returns05:13
Could one of America's favorite founding myths be at the root of our pandemic failure?09:22
Why Trump's fantasy of the American suburb doesn't exist anymore02:29
The year of firsts: Who are the women making history on the ballot in 2020?02:39
Kamala Harris is a natural-born citizen. But that shouldn’t be a presidential requirement.06:50
America failed Ferraro and Palin. What can their VP campaigns teach us about sexism?03:20
Racism and the body: Why racism is a 'death sentence' for Black Americans07:56
'A new phase of American whiteness’: A complex history and an uncertain future06:03
Masks and the modern man: Liz Plank on what COVID-19 can teach us about manhood06:38
Liz Plank’s guide to finding romance in the time of COVID-1906:56
One way to dismantle structural racism in America: Disband the two-party system05:07
Millennials still haven't recovered from 2008... then came 202011:23
Author Robin DiAngelo: Debunking the most common myths white people tell about race03:31
Testifying while Black can have dire consequences in the courtroom04:16
This year, Juneteenth is a chance to make America what it has never been04:21
‘Karens’ have been going viral. But their behavior is not new — and it's dangerous04:13
How a small blog from 2004 is keeping the golden age of the web alive07:04
Are humans to blame for the coronavirus? How deforestation gives rise to pandemics07:24
