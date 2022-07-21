IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Online privacy is so much more than having "nothing to hide." Here's why

Online privacy is so much more than having "nothing to hide." Here's why

In the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned, online privacy is on everyone's minds. But according to privacy experts, the entire way we think about and understand what 'privacy' actually means... is wrong. In this new Think Again, NBC News Correspondent Andrew Stern dives deep into digital privacy — what it really means, how we got to this point, how it impacts every facet of our lives, and how little of it we actually have.July 21, 2022

    Online privacy is so much more than having "nothing to hide." Here's why

