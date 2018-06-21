Let’s be honest: President Trump’s executive order solves almost nothing

Sign up for the THINK newsletter
Immigration
President Trump’s executive order on migrant family separations solves nothing
On Wednesday, President Trump signed an executive order to halt his administration’s policy of separating children from their parents at the border, instead allowing families to be detained together. But should we think of the reversal as a victory? MSNBC political analyst Zerlina Maxwell weighs in.
