Meet the Prisoners Who Have Their Own Keys, Therapy Horses, and Leave Prison Every Day

In Finland, inmates at Open Prisons go outside to work, study and have therapy horses. They have keys to their rooms and their own kitchens to cook in. Finland believes that by treating criminals as equals, and giving them autonomy, they will rehabilitate and better adjust to life outside of prison.
