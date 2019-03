Robert Kraft and the NFL’s existential crisis 02:51 copied!

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s misdemeanor charges for soliciting prostitution at a massage parlor in Florida represents only the latest in a long line of scandals that have plagued the National Football League. Mark Leibovich, who spent four years chronicling the NFL for his book, “Big Game: The NFL in Dangerous Times,” joined THINK to discuss the Kraft news and the NFL’s biggest current challenges.

