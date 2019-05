Should we be concerned about Netflix monetizing our user data? 03:42 copied!

Netflix continues to invest billions of dollars building its library of content, with analysts predicting the company will spend $15 billion on content in 2019. But their business model warrants a closer look, says Jason Mittell. Mittell, a film professor at Middlebury College, joined THINK to discuss why we shouldn’t trust Netflix with our data just yet.

