Should we have a maximum wage?

02:46

CEO pay has grown exponentially over the last several decades, with the average CEO now making more than 300 times what the average worker earns. Should there be a limit? UC Davis Professor of Philosophy Mark Reiff joins THINK to make the case for a wage ceiling.Dec. 20, 2018

