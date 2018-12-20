Should we have a maximum wage?02:46
CEO pay has grown exponentially over the last several decades, with the average CEO now making more than 300 times what the average worker earns. Should there be a limit? UC Davis Professor of Philosophy Mark Reiff joins THINK to make the case for a wage ceiling.
