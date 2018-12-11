T.M. Landry, the illusion of meritocracy and the myth of the miracle student
T.M. Landry College Prep, a predominately black Louisiana school, made headlines for sending its students to some of the nation’s most prestigious colleges. But a New York Times investigation alleges that the school has been abusing students, doctoring college applications and falsifying transcripts. Will Stancil, a research fellow at the University of Minnesota, joined NBC News THINK to talk about why it was so easy to buy into the story T.M. Landry told about itself.
T.M. Landry, the illusion of meritocracy and the myth of the miracle student03:18
Amazon's identity crisis: How do we define one of the world's largest retailers?04:18
Hearing voices others can't: How a growing movement fights mental health stigma11:50
The legendary O’Jays are back with a new album and a new message03:30
Why American capitalism is failing – and can it be saved?04:09
Garrard Conley, author of ‘Boy Erased,’ speaks about the trauma of undergoing conversion therapy03:33