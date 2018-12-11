T.M. Landry, the illusion of meritocracy and the myth of the miracle student copied!

T.M. Landry College Prep, a predominately black Louisiana school, made headlines for sending its students to some of the nation’s most prestigious colleges. But a New York Times investigation alleges that the school has been abusing students, doctoring college applications and falsifying transcripts. Will Stancil, a research fellow at the University of Minnesota, joined NBC News THINK to talk about why it was so easy to buy into the story T.M. Landry told about itself.

