Sign up for the THINK newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

Get fresh opinions, sharp analyses and powerful essays delivered to your inbox.

Think

The false promise of the gig economy

Upstarts like Uber have long touted gigs as the flexible ideal for workers who want to earn money on their own terms. How well did that vision pan out? Sarah Kessler, author of the upcoming book, “Gigged: The End of the Job and the Future of Work” weighs in.Jun.01.2018

Think

  • The false promise of the gig economy

    02:27

  • North Korea negotiations are diplomacy done ‘bass-ackwards’

    03:19

  • Your DNA is the next big privacy battleground

    02:41

  • Why the Royals matter, and why the U.S. needs its own

    01:50

  • Fewer people are getting married. Good.

    03:23

  • Why Puerto Rico deserves statehood

    03:17

Best of THINK

Play All

Best of THINK

MORE FROM think