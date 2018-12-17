Here’s the problem with cash-free businesses

The problem with cash-free businesses
An increasing number of businesses are saying no to cash and instead requiring customers to pay with credit or debit cards. New York City councilman Ritchie Torres, who recently introduced a bill to ban cash-free businesses, joined THINK to explain why the trend is bad news for America's poorest consumers.
Here’s the problem with cash-free businesses03:03
