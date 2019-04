The U.S. can’t keep ignoring Saudi Arabia’s egregious human right’s abuses 03:16 copied!

When Saudi Arabia lifted its ban on women driving in May 2018, it was hailed as a momentous step forward for gender equality in the country. But many of the activists who fought to reform the kingdom are now in prison. Amnesty International’s Samah Hadid joined THINK to discuss U.S. silence on Saudi Arabia’s human rights abuses.

