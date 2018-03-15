The Utah high school teens who launched an underground student newspaper

Sign up for the THINK newsletter
You have been successfully added to our newsletter.
Get fresh opinions, sharp analyses and powerful essays delivered to your inbox.
Think
The Utah high school teens who launched an underground student newspaper02:47
School walk-out: Parkland students want to start a revolution. Will it work?02:49
There’s no TV show more American than American Idol03:19
Can the ATF regulate bump stocks or is that a job for Congress?03:50
'Three Billboards' has a totally unnecessary race problem02:35
Do minimum wage hikes really lead to job loss?03:49
Play All