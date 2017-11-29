Tracing the gun: the archaic way the U.S. tracks gun ownership

Sign up for the THINK newsletter
Think
think
Thanks to the Firearms Owners' Protection Act, no federal agency can legally create a gun registry, meaning the U.S. government can't use searchable digital records to trace gun ownership even if a gun is used to commit a crime. As such, the ATF conducts traces using phone calls and paper records, often searching through them one at a time.
Think
