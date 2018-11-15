Uber is an example of what goes wrong when algorithms become our bosses copied!

Since its launch less than a decade ago, Uber has created a new model for employment, bringing the Silicon Valley ethos of innovation and experimentation to the workplace. Alex Rosenblat, who reported extensively on Uber for her book, “Uberland: How Algorithms Are Rewriting the Rules of Work,” joins THINK to explain what happens when we turn algorithms into managers.

