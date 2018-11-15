Uber is an example of what goes wrong when algorithms become our bosses
Since its launch less than a decade ago, Uber has created a new model for employment, bringing the Silicon Valley ethos of innovation and experimentation to the workplace. Alex Rosenblat, who reported extensively on Uber for her book, “Uberland: How Algorithms Are Rewriting the Rules of Work,” joins THINK to explain what happens when we turn algorithms into managers.
Uber is an example of what goes wrong when algorithms become our bosses03:25
