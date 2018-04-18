Sign up for the THINK newsletter
You have been successfully added to our newsletter.
Get fresh opinions, sharp analyses and powerful essays delivered to your inbox.
Think
Silicon Valley’s catastrophic meltdown has been years in the making, and we have no one to blame but ourselves. Scott Galloway, professor at New York University and author of “The Four: The Hidden DNA of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google” explains.Apr.18.2018
Think
We let big tech off the hook. Now it’s time to break them up.03:32
The U.S. workplace is a hazard to public health03:01
When killers become heartthrobs: Why do we make celebrities out of murderers?02:25
Hip hop artist 21 Savage wants to save you money04:04
Hip hop artist 21 Savage wants to save you money04:05
If you want to fix the U.S. mental health system, start with primary care01:47
Play All
Best of THINK
Best of THINK
MORE FROM think
Have feedback?
Thank you!
Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.
We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.