What do Trump's border threats tell us about the limits of emergency powers

What do Trump's border threats tell us about the limits of emergency powers03:20
As the government shutdown continues, President Donald Trump has backed away from his threat to declare a national emergency along the border. Yale professor Bruce Ackerman joined THINK to talk about the limits to emergency powers and what this means for future presidents.
What do Trump's border threats tell us about the limits of emergency powers03:20
Here's what's really at stake for Asian Americans in the Harvard affirmative action case04:13
Why Trump’s primetime border wall speech was such a failure02:42
It’s hard to be a feminist if you’re broke02:33
Danica Roem is much more than a transgender politician03:02
Should we have a maximum wage?02:46