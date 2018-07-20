Sign up for the THINK newsletter
What Lebron James’ salary says about the value of labor in America
LeBron James, one of the best players in professional basketball, has signed a four-year, $154 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. Yet, he still might be the most underpaid player in basketball history. At the core, its an issue of whose labor we value – players or owners, says sports writer Kavitha Davidson.
