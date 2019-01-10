think

Why Trump’s primetime border wall speech was such a failure

02:42

President Donald Trump used his first primetime address from the Oval Office to make the case for his long-promised border wall along the southern border. Republican strategist Susan Del Percio joined THINK to dissect Trump’s speech.Jan. 10, 2019

  • Why Trump’s primetime border wall speech was such a failure

    02:42

  • It’s hard to be a feminist if you’re broke

    02:33

  • Danica Roem is much more than a transgender politician

    03:02

  • Should we have a maximum wage?

    02:46

  • Here’s the problem with cash-free businesses

    03:03

  • How will Trump's presidency end? Here are three possibilities.

    03:32

Best of THINK

Play All
Play All